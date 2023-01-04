JUST IN: DSS arrests ISWAP commander, associate link to Kogi explosion

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested two men linked to the explosion that occurred near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State during President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the state.

Both suspects alleged to have masterminded the explosion were identified as Abdulmumin Otaru popularly called Abu Mikdad and his associates, Saidu Suleiman.

As gathered, Otaru was said to be a senior member of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and had been terrorising residents of Kogi and Ondo states before his arrest by the DSS.

It was learnt that Otaru operated terrorist cells in and around Kogi and had led his gang in staging several kidnap operations in Kogi as well as Ondo and allegedly participated in the attack on Kuje prison in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and others.

Both suspects’ arrests were announced on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer, DSS, Peter Afunanya, through a statement made available to newsmen barely a week after they perpetrated the act in the state.

Afunanya disclosed that the suspects were in custody of the security agency and would be prosecuted in accordance with the country’s constitution.

While reiterating that the DSS remains committed to safety of the nation, the DSS spokesperson assured Nigerians that security agency would continue to work assiduously with stakeholders including sister security agencies to tackle menace of terrorism and other forms of criminality as well as any threat to national security.

He, meanwhile, called on Nigerians to cooperate and support DSS and other law enforcement agencies with the relevant information required to achieve a peaceful country.

According to the statement, The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it has arrested the mastermind of the Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) attack which occurred on 29th December, 2022, near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene, Kogi State during the visit of the President to commission some projects.

“The Service arrested Abdulmumin Ibrahim Otaru (aka Abu Mikdad) and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman on 3rd January, 2023. OTARU sustained a gunshot injury on his left foot while attempting to escape. He is currently receiving treatment at a health facility.

“During investigations, it was ascertained that Otaru was a high commander of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and either coordinated or was involved in the following dastardly operations: The 24th June, 2022 attack on Nigeria Police Area Command, Eika-Ohizenyi, Okehi LGA of Kogi State. A Police Inspector, Idris MUSA was killed and two (2) AK-47 rifles carted away in that attack.

“The 5th July, 2022 attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje Area Council of the FCT; and 5th August, 2022 attack on West African Ceramics Ltd (WACL) in Ajaokuta LGA, Kogi in which three Indian expatriates were kidnapped. It would be recalled that five persons including one Indian, two Policemen, and two drivers of the company were also killed in the attack. The kidnapped expatriates were released on 31st August, 2022”.

