34.8 C
Lagos
Thursday, February 19, 2026
Metro News

JUST IN: Driver, motor boy die after trucks collide in Lagos

0
7

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the death of a driver and a motor boy after two 40-ft container trucks were involved in a collision at Cele Bus Stop, inward Mile 2.

It was gathered that a moving truck rammed into a stationary truck from behind, reportedly due to over-speeding, resulting in the deaths of the driver and motor boy of the moving truck.

According to the LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the deaths, the victims remain trapped, while heavy-duty recovery equipment is en route.

Oke-Osanyintolu assured that traffic control measures have been put in place around the accident scene to prevent secondary incidents.

“First responders at the scene include the Eagle Response Team and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), while Super Metro and SEHMU are expected for recovery and evacuation,” the Permanent Secretary added.

MORE DETAILS COMING…

Previous article
Lagos Govt. seals public toilet over sewage discharge
Next article
Anambra police arrests resident over link to community attack

Related Articles

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.