JUST IN: Drama as APC abandon candidate, withdraws petition against Rivers Gov

There was a mild drama at the Rivers State governorship election petition tribunal after the court informed all parties interested in the petition against victory of the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has withdrawn it’s case filed against the governor.

It disclosed that the party has disclosed this to the court through its counsel, abandoning its gubernatorial candidate for the 2023 election in the state, Patrick Tonye-Cole, at the tribunal.

As gathered, the APC candidate was not aware that it’s party, who sponsored him to contest for the seat, had withdrawn their suit against Fubara who contested the poll on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Fubara, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the March 18 to governorship election in Rivers State.

Delivering judgment on Monday, the three-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice Cletus Emifonye, dismissed Tonye-Cole’s suit on the ground that the national leadership of the APC withdrew from the suit against Fubara.

The tribunal also dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in Rivers State, Beatrice Itubo against Fubara’s election.

The tribunal also dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of Accord Party, AP, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

The court equally dismissed the petition of the governorship candidate of the Alliance Peoples Movement, APM, Innocent Ekwu, for lacking in merit and awarded N500,000 as a fine against the petitioner.

The petitioners had approached the tribunal, challenging Fubara’s victory as announced by INEC.

The judges in their judgment ruled that the petitioners were not able to prove their claims and that the suits lack merit, and subsequently dismissed them.

