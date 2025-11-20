JUST IN: DR Congo draws Jamaica, New Caledonia winner in W-cup playoff

The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has paired the Democratic Republic of Congo to play the winners between New Caledonia and Jamaica in the International playoff for 2026 World Cup.

FIFA held the fixture draw for six participating teams jostling for the two endorsed spots for the mundial competition pitting the African team against the winners of New Caledonia and Jamaica having made progress from their African playoff round courtesy of a last gasp victory over Cameroon and intense penalty shootout over Nigeria.

A win for the Crocodiles in the match will confirm their first appearance at the World Cup, a prize which would also be contested by other teams the Comcacaf, Conmebol, Asia and Oceania which are which include Iraq, Bolivia, Jamaica, Suriname and New Caledonia.

At the draws held in Mexico on Thursday, FIFA informed that the matches, to be held at two venues, Estadio de Monterrey and the Estadio de Guadalajara in the North American country, will begin from Monday, March 23, and the Finals set for Tuesday, March 31.