JUST IN: Dortmund signs Jobe Bellingham ahead FIFA club world cup

Borussia Dortmund has signed Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid and England star and ex-BVB man Jude, from English Premier League newboys, Sunderland, on a five-year contract.

The 19-year-old forward made the switch to the Bundesliga outfit, following in the footsteps of his brother, who joined Dortmund from Birmingham City as a 17-year-old in summer 2020.

Bellingham’s arrival was confirmed by the club on Tuesday through a statement made available to newsmen after the player completed signing his contract document.

“Jobe is an exceptionally talented player who, despite his young age, already possesses remarkable maturity and intelligence. We’re convinced that he fits perfectly with our philosophy of promoting young talent and giving them the opportunity to develop at the highest level,” the managing director, Lars Ricken, added.

“His professionalism, dynamism and ambition will enrich our team. We’re looking forward to accompanying him on his further path and are certain that he will play an important role in Borussia Dortmund’s future.”

Jobe was just 69 days older than his brother when he made his senior debut for Birmingham, and after appearing for them in the Championship – English football’s second division – he joined Sunderland in summer 2023.

In two seasons at the Stadium of Light, he made 90 first-team appearances, scoring 11 goals. He was in the starting line-up as Sunderland defeated Sheffield United in the play-off final to earn promotion back to the Premier League in May 2025.

He now joins the club where his brother played 92 Bundesliga games and developed into one of the world’s premier midfielders before joining Madrid in 2023.

“I’m delighted to be a Borussia Dortmund player now and to be fighting for titles with this great club,” the new signing stated. “I want to play my part in celebrating success with these great fans here and will work on myself and with the team every day. I’m delighted that I’ll be wearing the black and yellow jersey at the Club World Cup.”

Bellingham had been named in the England U21 squad for this summer’s U21 Euro, but will now head to the United States with Niko Kovač’s squad on Friday to play in the expanded tournament, during which he will wear the number 77 shirt.