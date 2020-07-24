JUST IN: Dogara returns to APC, ends membership with PDP

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has ended his membership with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and returned to the All Progressive Congress.

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Kebbi State, Mai Malla Buni, announced his defection after the duo met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

“He is now a member of the APC,” the Governor told journalists.

It would be recalled that the lawmaker who represents Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa federal constituency of Bauchi State in the House of Representatives had in January 2019 defected from the ruling APC to the main opposition PDP, a decision which had then puts to rest different speculations about his political future.

Details shortly…