JUST IN: Disu resumes office as Rivers new CP, promises effective policing

In a bid to prevent a leadership vacuum at the Rivers Police Command, newly appointed Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, has assumed duty with a promise to improve the level of security through an effective policing of all forms of crime across the state.

Disu promised Rivers residents that efforts would be put together to ensure that residents could move anytime within the state without nursing any fear of being harassed, dispossessed of personal belongings, and other forms of crime in the state.

He resumed office on Wednesday barely a week after his appointment and that of over seven others by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, as part of measures to ensure efficiency in the policing system across the state.

Addressing his subordinates, the new CP stressed that under his watch, new policing strategies would be deployed to ensure that new trends and patterns of crimes were nipped in the bud before they escalate in any part of the state.

Disu added that security team patrols of all nooks and crannies of the state would be intensified to apprehend and prosecute in accordance with the law criminals that may be terrorising communities across Rivers.

While allaying residents fears on activities of cultists and others fears, the Commissioner promised better improvement in security of lives and property.

Disu, who succeeds CP Emeka Polycarp, meanwhile, seeks the support and collaboration of the general public in the fight against crimes and criminality in Rivers.

According to him, I am dedicated to implementing proactive policing strategies, intelligence policing, and most importantly policing by consent to ensure a safer and more secure Rivers State.

Born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State, CP Disu has had an illustrious career within the Nigeria Police Force since joining as a Cadet ASP in 1992 at the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy Kaduna Annex. His educational achievements include a Bachelor’s degree in English (Education), a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies, an Advanced Diploma in Forensic Investigation and Criminal Intelligence, a Master’s in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University, and a Master’s in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.

CP Disu has served in various key positions across the nation, including OC Anti-Fraud, State CID Katsina; Aide de Camp to the former Governor of Lagos State; Training Officer at the NPF Peacekeeping Department, leading the contingent during the Darfur crisis; Divisional Police Officer in Owo and Ikare in Ondo State; head of Special Anti-Robbery Squads in Oyo and Ondo States. Notably, he has previously served in Rivers State in capacities such as Anti-Kidnapping Squad leader, Divisional Police Officer in Elimbu and Elelenwo, Commander SARS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department.

CP Disu, who later served as Commander, Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Head of IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT), and Principal Staff Officer to the 21st indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He has undergone extensive training both domestically and internationally, including courses on Small Arms and Smuggling in Botswana, Internet Fraud at Cambridge University, and the Strategic Leadership Command Course at Police Staff College Jos. He is affiliated with esteemed professional bodies, including the International Institute of Certified Forensics Investigation Professional (IICFIP), International Academy of Forensics (IAF), National Association of Investigative Specialists, USA (NAIS), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Beyond his law enforcement duties, CP Disu is an accomplished athlete, holding medals from prestigious events such as the US Open Judo Championship, Police Games, National Sports Festival, Nigeria Police First Veteran Championships, and the Armed Forces and Police Games. He holds a Third Dan Black Belt in Judo and serves as the Patron of the Nigeria Police Judo Association.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

