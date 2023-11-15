JUST IN: Disu resumes office as Rivers new CP, promises effective policing

In a bid to prevent a leadership vacuum at the Rivers Police Command, newly appointed Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, has assumed duty with a promise to improve the level of security through an effective policing of all forms of crime across the state.
Disu promised Rivers residents that efforts would be put together to ensure that residents could move anytime within the state without nursing any fear of being harassed, dispossessed of personal belongings, and other forms of crime in the state.
He resumed office on Wednesday barely a week after his appointment and that of over seven others by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, as part of measures to ensure efficiency in the policing system across the state.
Addressing his subordinates, the new CP stressed that under his watch, new policing strategies would be deployed to ensure that new trends and patterns of crimes were nipped in the bud before they escalate in any part of the state.
Disu added that security team patrols of all nooks and crannies of the state would be intensified to apprehend and prosecute in accordance with the law criminals that may be terrorising communities across Rivers.
While allaying residents fears on activities of cultists and others fears, the Commissioner promised better improvement in security of lives and property.
Disu, who succeeds CP Emeka Polycarp, meanwhile, seeks the support and collaboration of the general public in the fight against crimes and criminality in Rivers.
According to him, I am dedicated to implementing proactive policing strategies, intelligence policing, and most importantly policing by consent to ensure a safer and more secure Rivers State.
