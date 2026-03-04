JUST IN: Disu inaugurates 8-men committee for state police

Determine to reduce the crime rate across Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, has inaugurated an eight-member committee to oversee the implementation of the state police and the unveiling of the policing vision for the country under his tenure.

The move, according to the IGP, would ensure the participation of all levels of government in boosting security across the country.

Disu inaugurated the committee during an engagement with senior officers on Wednesday, following his confirmation as the 23rd indigenous Inspector-General of Police.

The meeting which came days after the Nigeria Police Council unanimously ratified his appointment, clearing the way for his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa at an event that will hold on Wednesday.

Addressing the top hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force om Thursday, he declared that leadership is not about position but responsibility.

Disu stressed that professionalism and accountability must no longer be mere slogans, but guiding principles that shape conduct and operations across commands nationwide.

The new Police boss underscored that authority is strongest when exercised with restraint, insisting that respect for human rights remains fundamental.

According to him, every Nigerian must be treated with dignity, fairness and justice, regardless of status or background.

IGP Disu also announced plans to strengthen internal oversight mechanisms, directing that the Public Complaint Unit and X-Squad be empowered to operate independently.

Disu further explained that the decentralisation of police functions will enable the various levels of government to participate actively in security.