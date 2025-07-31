JUST IN: Dino dumps PDP for ADC ahead 2027 election

The former lawmaker who represented Kogi West in the National Assembly from 2015 to 2023, Dino Melaye, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party recently adopted by a coalition of opposition leaders aiming to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Melaye attributed his exit to the PDP’s lack of strength and capacity to tackle the deep-seated issues affecting the nation’s governance and development.

He announced his resignation in a letter dated July 4, 2025, addressed to the PDP chairman of Ward 1, Aiyetoro Gbede, in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

While expressing gratitude to the PDP for the opportunity to serve under its platform, the senator stated that he could no longer, in good conscience, remain a member of the party.

According to the letter, “I hereby tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels of involvement.

“This decision has become imperative due to the lack of potency and capacity by the party to deliver the Nigerian people from the prevailing political cankerworms that have eaten deeply into the fabric of our dear nation.

“Having carefully reflected on the state of the party, I can no longer, in good conscience, participate in its activities or lend support to its agenda.

“In view of the above, please consider this as my formal withdrawal from the party and all its activities at all levels with immediate effect,” the letter concluded.

Melaye’s departure marks another significant blow to the PDP, which has recently been grappling with internal crises, defections, and mounting concerns over its cohesion and readiness for the 2027 general elections.