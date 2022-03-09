Report on Interest
MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: DIG Egbunike dies few days after going through surgery

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The head of the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department  (FCIID) in the Nigerian Police, Joseph Egbunike, has been reported to have passed on after undergoing surgery to correct health issues that had affected his performance.

As learnt, Egbunike, who had been recuperating faster than the medical experts had envisaged after the surgery, was scheduled to meet several formations under him, to re-strategies and adopt tactics that could further reduce crime across the country.

Some heads of the formations under him that were said to have been scheduled to meet with him on Tuesday include the Intelligence Response Team, (IRT).

The demise of the DIG was confirmed by one of his aide, who spoke on condition anonymity, said that the incident occurred when he was about to leave home as usual for the office.

More Details Soon

