JUST IN: Depressed soldier kills colleague in Borno

An unnamed soldier said to be suffering from depression has killed his colleague in Borno State.

As gathered, the soldier, a trooper serving in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, opened fire at the deceased, a Subaltern on Wednesday night which led to his death.

The incident was said to have happened when the soldier approached the deceased officer who was standing in front of the Unit’s Headquarters making a phone call.

Confirming the incident, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said that the soldier has since been arrested and currently in custody undergoing investigation.

Musa, through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, assured that general situation in the unit remain calm and justice would prevail in the matter and the soldier would be made to face full wrath of law after conclusion of the investigation.

“The remains of the deceased officer have been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital. An investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

“The family of the deceased has already been contacted. The Nigerian Army sympathizes and condoles with the family at this trying moment, and pray to the Almighty God to repose the soul of the departed and grant his family and other loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May his gentle soul rest in peace,” the statement reads.