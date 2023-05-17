JUST IN: Denver Nuggets beats Lakers 132-126 during Western conference final

Denver Nuggets has taken lead in the Western Conference finals after beating Los Angelis Lakers by six points, ending the first game by 132-126.

The victory ended Lakers’ efforts to close down on their host after it chopped into a 21-point second-half deficit during the game.

After taking a timeout down by five with 26.1 seconds remaining, the Lakers turned the ball over, effectively ending their comeback attempt as Nikola Jokic made a final free throw to put the finishing touches on his 34-point, 21-rebound, 14-assist triple-double.

During the game played on Wednesday, Anthony Davis carried the Lakers with 40 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron James had 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Austin Reaves led the late charge with 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Jamal Murray had 31 points and former Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 21.

