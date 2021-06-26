Report on Interest
JUST IN: Denmark knocks Wales out, proceeds to Euro 2020 next stage

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Denmark football team’s inspiring journey at the Euro 2020 has continued with a progress to the quarter-final stage of the competition following a 4-0 win over their opponent, the Wales team, during a second-round fixture.

During the match, the Danish team, who were still without their creative midfielder, Christian Eriksen, and lost another player, Youssuf Polsen, to injury, scored their first goal through Kasper Dolberg’s 27th-minute shot.

After the first goal, the Wales team led by Gareth Bale, pilled pressure on their opponent but all efforts failed to yield result, and rather, the Danish increased their tally with a 48th-minute strike from the score of the first goal.

MORE DETAILS LATER

