Just In: Delta Gov., wife, relatives walk free after COVID-19 recovery

The Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, wife, daughter, and relatives have been discharged from the isolation center after recovering from coronavirus in the state.

Recovery of the governor and his family members came nine days after the results of COVID-19 test conducted on him and members of his family revealed they have contracted the virus.

The Governor, who announced the family recovery in a statement released on his official social media handle on Tuesday, urged residents to adhere strictly to protocol released by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) for containment of the virus.

Okowa said: “My wife, my daughter, and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all”, he added.