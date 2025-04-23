JUST IN: Delta Gov, Deputy, commissioners dump PDP for APC

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborowheri, has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that his decision was to protect the interest of the residents.

Aside from the governor, his deputy, Monday Onyeme, and commissioners have also declared their defection to the ruling APC with the intention to join their kith and kin in pushing the development of the state to an enviable heights.

The governor announced his decision on Wednesday following a high-level, closed-door meeting at the Government House in Asaba,

Confirming the move via a phone call, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, said the decision came after “wide consultations with political stakeholders and in the interest of Delta’s long-term development.”

Oborevwori, who emerged victorious in the 2023 gubernatorial election under the PDP platform, was received by senior APC officials in what political analysts are already describing as a strategic realignment with significant implications ahead of the 2027 general elections.