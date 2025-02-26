JUST IN: Delta CP removes DPO, deploys tactical team after kidnappers

The Commissioner of Police for Delta Command, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has removed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ogwashi-uku over inability to stem the incessant kidnapping and armed robbery in the area.

Abaniwonda, however, directed the Deputy Commissioner of police operations DCP Aina Adesola to deploy tactical teams to Ogwashi-Uku and the area Commander Ogwashi-Uku to coordinate the operation.

Also the Delta Police boss has deployed the State Intelligence Department (SID) to the trouble zone for undercover jobs, to identify the kidnappers and their collaborators in the state.

The removal and deployment was confirmed by the Delta Command spokesperson, Bright Edafe, to newsmen on Wednesday.

Edafe stressed that the decision taken by Abaniwonda was to ensure that peace returns to Ogwashi-uku with residents going about in their daily activities without nursing any fear of abduction in the state.

According to the statement, “The Command is aware of a series of complaints emanating from Ogwashi-uku circulating on WhatsApp and other social media platforms of incessant kidnapping and armed robbery in the area.

“The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of police operations DCP Aina Adesola to deploy tactical teams to Ogwashi-Uku and the area Commander Ogwashi-Uku to coordinate the operation.

“In compliance with this directive, deployments of combat operatives were drawn from Dragon Patrol, Eagle-Net, and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and posted to various nipping points in Ogwshi-Uku.

“In the same vein, the command’s Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber-Crime Squad (SAKCCS) has been mandated to relocate to Ogwashi-Uku and to embark on intelligence-driven policing to ensure that all suspected kidnappers and armed robbers carrying out these nefarious activities are arrested and brought to justice.

“In addition to these deployments, operatives of the State Intelligence Department (SID) have been directed to embark on undercover policing duties and intelligence gathering in the area.

“The CP reaffirms and assures residents in the state of the Command’s commitment to providing security for all and ensuring that the entire state is safe. Members of the public are urged to go about their lawful business while monitoring their environment and report any suspicious person or movement to the Police”.