JUST IN: Dele Farotimi regains freedom after meeting bail conditions

Human rights activist and lawyer Dele Farotimi has regained freedom after meeting bail conditions imposed by the Ekiti High Court and Magistrate Court over alleged cybercrime and defamation of the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Afe Babalola.

Farotimi left the correctional facility in Ekiti State barely three weeks after his arrest by the Nigerian Police from Lagos, arraignment, and court grant of bail over the content of the book he authored, which Babalola considered defamatory.

The development was disclosed by former Presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore, through a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, saying the embattled activist lawyer was no longer at the prison yards in Ekiti State.

He wrote: “I am pleased to report that Dele Farotimi is no longer being held at the prison yards in Ekiti state and is now returning home to Lagos. The struggle continues!”.

Confirming his release, another lawyer and activist, Chii Odinakalu also wrote on his official social media handle, “In Ekiti, @DeleFarotimi has perfected bail & regained his freedom. He’ll be on his way back to Lagos. To all the friends of Justice who have been vigilant through this, we say please remain vigilant. It is not the end nor the beginning of the end. This is an #AttritionMarathon.”

He was arrested earlier in the month for allegedly defaming Afe Babalola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD.

Farotimi, who was remanded in a correctional centre in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, arrived at the Magistrate Court premises around 9:45 am on Friday amid heavy security presence.