JUST IN: Death toll from Ikoyi collapsed high-rise hit 14, searches continue

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that at least 10 additional dead bodies have been recovered from the scene of a high-rise building that caved in Ikoyi axis of the state, increasing the death toll to 14.

It has also disclosed that at least nine persons have been removed under the rubbles and that they have been rushed to state-owned hospitals for adequate medical care, just as the rescue team intensified the search for more victims.

Of the nine rescued and treated by medical experts at Lagos Island General Hospital in Marina, three have been discharged from the hospital after being certified stable by the officials at the facility.

Confirming the statistics on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after the building caved in, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said that more equipment and personnel have been deployed to the site in order to save more lives.

According to him, nine persons – all men – have been pulled out of the rubble alive. They have been taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, 14 others were brought out dead – as at 2pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

