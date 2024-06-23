JUST IN: Davido releases pre-wedding pictures, invites former NFF boss, others

Nigerian hip-hop singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has released his pre-wedding pictures, confirming reiterating the date for upcoming wedding to his partner, Chioma Rowland.

The pictures released by the singer had him and his partner in traditional attire with a hashtag to give the holy matrimony an identity.

The traditional wedding between the singer and his partner has been scheduled to hold in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Davido, in a post on his official social media handles on Sunday, stressed that barring any changes, the wedding plan has been fixed and will hold as earlier announced.

To ensure that the event attract attention, the singer has invited many personalities including the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) former chairman, Amaju Pinnick, and others.

The invitation to the country’s former football boss was to indicate that the feud between them over appearance at a show in Asagba, Delta State has been resolved.