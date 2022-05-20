JUST IN: Danish expatriate bags death sentence for killing Nigerian wife, daughter

The Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square axis of the state has sentenced a Danish expatriate, Peter Nielsen, to death by hanging after being found guilty of murdering his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and daughter, Petra.

Nielsen was sentenced to death about four years after he was dragged before the court by the Lagos State Government for killing his wife and daughter at their apartment in the state.

The judgment which lasted for about five hours at the court was delivered by Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile on Friday after the Danish’s counsel could not prove before the court reasons he should not be sentenced.

He was dragged before the court after killing the two victims on a two-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

The state submitted that the defendant aged 53 allegedly killed his Nigerian musician wife, Zainab also known as Alizee and his daughter on April 5, 2018, at about 3.45 am at their Banana Island residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos

It would be recalled that Nielsen was arraigned on June 13, 2018, and pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

