Just In: Dangote truck ends another truck’s driver life in Ojota

By News Desk

By The Guild

Tragedy struck in the Ojota, Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State after a Dangote truck crushed another truck driver to death.

As gathered, the incident which claimed the driver happened in front of Total filling station at Ojota at about 7.56am on Tuesday morning.

It was learnt that the Dangote truck driver drove off after knocking down the victim while the deceased’s truck has XU 399 FST on its number plate.

According to an eye-witness, the deceased parked his truck and alighted to get an item at other end of the road, and he was crushed while crossing back to where his truck was parked.

Details shortly…

