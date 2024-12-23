JUST IN: Customs seizes over N18bn goods from southwest smugglers

In a major crackdown on smuggling, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) through its Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, has seized contraband valued at over N18 billion from smugglers operating in the southwest region in its efforts to combat illicit trade and protect the economy.

A breakdown of the seized items is 48,912 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, 191,975 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 7,861 kg of Cannabis sativa, 6,168 pieces of dry donkey skins, 37,630 sachets of Tramadol.

Other items include 207 units of Motor Vehicles, 6,755 cartons of foreign frozen poultry products, 1,433 bales of used clothes, and 1,773 units of used refrigerator compressors. and, 317 cartons of illicit medicament.

The Controller, Federal Operations Unit Zone A, Kola Oladeji, who revealed this while addressing journalists on Monday, said that the record was achieved through the duty paid value from January to date.

Aside from that, Oladeji also disclosed that the service newly inaugurated “Operation Swift Sting” has recorded remarkable success in the fight against illicit Cross Border Trade with impressive smuggling with impressive arrests in just two weeks.

According to him, 94 smugglers were arrested in connection with some of the seizures, and 6 out of them persons have been convicted for various offenses.