JUST IN: Customs intercepts 11,820 cutlasses from importers

As part of efforts to ensure better security, the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja, Lagos, has disclosed that over 11,000 cutlasses have been seized from importers within the Southwest zone of the country.

Aside from that, the agency also impounded over 6,000 dry Donkey skin from exporters around the Apapa axis of Lagos State by the Export monitoring team of the agency.

Also, the Command under the supervision of Controller, FOU, Kola Oladeji, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the command on Friday.

