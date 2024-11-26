JUST IN: Customs hands over 21 stolen vehicles to Canadian Govt.

The Nigerian Customs Service (NSC) has handed over 21 stolen Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and other assorted vehicles from different locations across the country to the Canadian Government.

Some of the vehicles recovered by the customs under Operation Hot Wheels, a targeted enforcement initiative aimed at disrupting the flow of stolen vehicles into Nigeria through our ports and borders, include Royce Rolls, Lamborghini, G-Wagon, and others.

The Comptroller General, NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, who handed over the stolen vehicles to the Canadian government for repatriation, noted that the achievement further indicated President Bola Tinubu’s determination to end transborder crimes in the country.

Adeniyi noted that Customs has also keyed into the ideology, embarking on enhanced intelligence gathering and deploying resources strategically to ensure minimal disruption to legitimate trade flows across the country.

He stated that this commitment resulted in the interception of a 40ft container (MRSU-5028706) that was declared to contain used vehicles and auto spare parts in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

“A physical examination of the container revealed three undeclared 2021 Toyota Highlander vehicles – two in Navy Blue and one in Red color. Through collaboration with Operation Screen West Africa (OSWA) and Interpol, two of these vehicles were confirmed stolen from Canada.

“Simultaneously, the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’, led by its Comptroller, Kola Oladeji, demonstrated exceptional vigilance with strategic interdictions at various locations in Lagos, including: One Mercedes-Benz G550 with Range Rover Sport, valued at N506.8 million, intercepted along Trinity Axis of the state.

“Another Mercedes-AMG GT with Lamborghini Huracan, valued at N630.8 million and a Rolls Royce intercepted at Victoria Island, valued at N231.8 million”.

“Under the zone, Lamborghini 2019 Model recovered at Victoria Island, valued at N239.1 million. Also, two Range Rovers (2023 & 2018 Models) intercepted along Lekki, valued at N267.1 million. At Tincan Island Command Operations Additional luxury vehicles were intercepted through intelligence-led operations including three Toyota Highlander 2021 Models.