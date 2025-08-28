JUST IN: Customs ex-boss, Mustapha, dies @76

Former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ahmed Mustapha has been confirmed dead by the family at the age of 76.

Mustapha, who served as Comptroller-General from 1999 to 2003, was pronounced dead by medical personnel in the country.

His death was confirmed by the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, in a statement shared on his official page on Thursday.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Musdafa, former CG of Customs. A man of service, dignity & duty whose legacy will live on. My prayers are with Lamido Adamawa, the Musdafa royal family & all who mourn him. May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” Fintiri wrote.

Mustapha, who bore the prestigious traditional title of Sardauna Adamawa, was the elder brother of the current Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Mustapha.

His journey in the Nigeria Customs Service began as a cadet officer, steadily rising through the ranks before being appointed Comptroller-General in 1999, a critical moment coinciding with Nigeria’s return to democratic governance.

During his tenure, Mustapha spearheaded intensified anti-smuggling operations, bolstered the service’s economic protection mandate, and served on numerous national task forces addressing economic sabotage.

His efforts earned him recognition, including the 1988 Ministerial Award for Outstanding Performance.

After more than three decades of service, he retired in December 2003 but continued to influence both the Customs community and the Adamawa Emirate through his counsel and leadership.