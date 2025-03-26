JUST IN: Customs arrests six smugglers, intercepts 27 Vehicles, others across Southwest borders

The Nigerian Customs through its Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone A, has apprehended no fewer than six smugglers found in possession of drugs, rice and other items banned by the Federal Government.

The six suspects, who were among the smugglers linked to the items, were apprehended during the custom officers enforcement operation across the South west borders, which led to seizure of over N1 billion contraband goods recovered from the illegal traders.

Among the smuggled goods recovered by customs were 3,832 bags of rice, which are equivalent to 7 trailer loads, 27 units of used vehicles, and 494 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit.

Other goods intercepted were 27 bales of used clothing, 95 bags of charcoal, and 3.643 kilograms of cannabis sativa, which was handed over to the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

