JUST IN: Customs seizes 15 arms from Ogun smugglers

In a bid to strengthen national security, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 14 Italian-made firearms, a pump-action gun, and 4,841 rounds of ammunition from a bus in Ogun State.

The arms were recovered after patrol teams from the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A (FOU A), acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a Nissan Almera vehicle suspected of conveying prohibited items via the Ilara bush paths near the border in Ogun State.

According to the agency, the driver and passenger of the Nissan vehicle, upon sighting customs officers, abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush to evade arrest, allowing the patrol teams to recover the items left behind.

Recovered items include 14 used JOJEF Magnum semi-automatic firearms (designed in Italy), one used Mossberg pump-action shotgun (made in the USA), serial number P256630, 4,841 rounds of ammunition, two cartons of Danu Spaghetti (20 pieces per carton), as well as two bales and one sack of used clothing.

In a separate operation, another patrol team intercepted a Volkswagen Sprinter bus transporting an industrial drone concealed in a wooden box along the Akure-Ore axis in Ondo State during a routine patrol.

According to the Comptroller of FOU Zone A, Mohammed Shuaibu, the intercepted drone, second-hand clothing, and cartons of spaghetti have a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦377 million.

During a press briefing at the FOU Zone A holding facility in Ikeja on Tuesday, where the seized items were handed over to the South-West Zonal Director of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), Abiodun Alamutu, for further investigation and possible prosecution, the customs boss disclosed that one suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Shuaibu also revealed that investigations are ongoing to apprehend and prosecute the fleeing suspects, adding that the agency remains committed to strengthening national security.

According to him, “The interception of these security threatening items underscores the unwavering commitment of the Service under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, to disrupt the activities of non-state actors and safeguard national security. These efforts reflect the Service’s dedication to combating smuggling and criminality at our borders while restoring law and order.

“Let me take this opportunity to reiterate that the importation of arms, ammunition, or drones of this nature requires valid approval, permits, and an End User Certificate from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA). Any deviation from these regulatory requirements will be treated as a deliberate attempt to undermine national security and will be met with swift and decisive action by all relevant security agencies, including the NCS.

“These kinds of seizures are not achieved without serious planning, intelligence gathering, and tactical execution. I therefore commend the bravery, professionalism, and commitment of our officers, whose efforts made this successful interception possible. The unit remains resolute and vigilant in its mission to suppress smuggling to the barest minimum.

“At a time when our nation faces complex security challenges, it is imperative that all stakeholders remain aligned in our collective efforts to prevent these non-state actors from achieving their criminal objectives. I, therefore, call on all well-meaning Nigerians to report suspicious movements or activities within their communities. Your vigilance is critical to enabling law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties effectively.