JUST IN: Crowd welcomes Yahaya Bello to Kogi after days in detention

Thousands of Kogi indigenes took over major roads on Tuesday to welcome the state’s former governor, Yahaya Bello, to his hometown after meeting the bail conditions set by a court in Abuja over two money laundering cases linked to his administration.

Bello, it was learnt, returned to his hometown to celebrate the New Year with relatives, supporters, and political associates, as well as, relieve the stress undergone while battling to get bail from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former governor, who is returning home, the Ebiraland, for the first time after leaving the EFCC, was seen dressed in white attire with a turban that depicted his religious beliefs.

An aide to the State Governor, Muhammed Onogu, described the gesture of the Ebirans to the former governor as recognition of the former governor’s contribution to the development of the Kogi central senatorial district of the state.

He said: “The former governor of Kogi State, His Excellency Yahaya Bello, CON, was warmly welcomed by a massive crowd comprising family members, close friends, political supporters, and residents of Kogi Central Senatorial District during his visit to his hometown, Okene.

“His journey to Okene was marked by joyous celebrations, as people from all walks of life gathered to show their admiration and support for the former governor. The atmosphere was filled with excitement, reflecting the deep connection and appreciation the people of the region have for his impactful leadership and service while leading the state as governor”.

This came barely 11 days after the former governor paid over N1 billion as bail bond on both cases filed against him and two others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering totaling N190 billion.

A prison official, Adamu Duza, said: “Yahaya Bello has been released after meeting the bail conditions, and the Controller of NCoS FCT, Ajibogun Olatubosun, was on the ground to ensure his smooth release and that all protocols were observed.”