JUST IN: Cross River APC impeaches Chairman over leadership style

In a dramatic turn of events, the Cross River Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has impeached its Chairman, Alphonsus Eba, following concerns over his style of leadership.

Following Eba’s impeachment, the party appointed Ntufam Ekum as Acting Chairman, pending the convening of a state congress to elect a substantive leader.

Eba was removed during an emergency meeting in Calabar on Thursday after reportedly refusing to resign despite repeated calls from various blocs within the party.

According to party sources, long-standing grievances over what members described as “unilateral decision-making” and “failure to carry stakeholders along” had deepened internal dissatisfaction.

The party said the decision became necessary to restore harmony and reposition the APC in the state. It added that the chairman’s refusal to step down voluntarily left the executive committee with no option but to invoke disciplinary procedures.

The ousted chairman, when contacted by our correspondent to hear his side of the story and confirm the development, was unreachable.