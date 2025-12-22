JUST IN: Cross River APC expels former chairman for suing party

The Cross River State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the former chairman, Alphonsus Eba, for dragging the party before the court over his removal.

It stated that the decision to expel Eba, who was elected as the party’s chairman for his contribution to the APC’s achievements, was taken after evidence proved that his action contravened sections of the party’s constitution.

The decision to expel Eba was taken on Monday during a meeting of the APC State Caretaker Committee held at the party secretariat in Calabar, the Cross River State capital

Details Later….