JUST IN: Courts fix dates for Yoruba nation’s suits against Osun, Ekiti guber elections 

A fierce contest between the Federal Government and Yoruba Nation agitators lies ahead over the legality of 1999 constitution to serve as a benchmark for organising elections in any of the six southwest states of the federation including Osun and Ekiti gubernatorial elections scheduled for later dates in 2022.

The battle is expected to commence on April 13th and 28th, 2022 at the Federal High Courts sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital, and Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti-State respectively when the cases instituted by the Yoruba nation agitators’ to seek a total stoppage of elections in Southwest region of the country would come up for mention at the court.

In the suit filed by the agitators under the umbrella of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, they were seeking to stop the conduct of the forthcoming Governorship Elections in Ekiti and Osun States, arguing that the 1999 constitution of Nigeria which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wants to use to conduct the two elections and subsequent elections across the country was invalid since no referendum was conducted when it was enacted in 1999.

