JUST IN: Court turns down Nnamdi Kanu’s bail application, begins hearing

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has turned down the bail application brought before it by leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and ordered that the case be accelerated.

It said that rather than grant him bail, Kanu would be allowed to have accelerated hearing on his case before the court, approving that he present his witnesses.

Kanu, who is facing charges bordering on treasonable felony, was brought to the court on Tuesday by the Department of State Services (DSS) and was received by his counsel, family and religious leaders.

Delivering ruling, Justice Binta Nyako held that the court would only grant an accelerated hearing in the matter and ordered the prosecution to call its first witness.

Counsel for Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, expressed his displeasure over the ruling.

He said the IPOB leader’s legal team cannot go on with the proceedings if not given an opportunity to speak with their client.

Ejimakor added that it has been difficult to have a meeting with Kanu in the custody of the DSS, as their conversations was always monitored and Kanu is still wearing the same outfit which the court ordered to be changed.

He alleged unfair treatment of his client, which he said contravened the Nigerian Constitution.

He expressed the dissatisfaction of Kanu’s team of lawyers and asked a stand down of the case to enable them to consult with their client, which the court has granted.