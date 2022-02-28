JUST IN: Court turns down Kyari’s bail appeal

A federal high court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has turned down the bail application filed by a suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, over an existing court ruling.

The court said that the request has been sister overtaken by events following an order of a sister court granting the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) prayers to detain Kyari for another 14 days to enable it to conclude ongoing investigations.

Rejecting the Police officer’s request, Justice Inyang Ekwo, noted that the sister court which gave the order in Favour of NDLEA on 22nd February was a court of coordinated jurisdiction.

On Monday, the judge stressed that it could not override any ruling given by a sister court and that Abba Kyari should wait till the expiration of their injunction.

According to him, the court is inclined to hear the case brought before it by Kyari on his fundamental right but that the case could only be heard after the expiration of the 14-day court order.

In a bid to allow the expiration of the ruling before hearing the appeal brought before it by Kyari, the court adjourned the case to March 15th, 2022.

Kyari and six others were linked to drug trafficking by the NDLEA and have been arrested and held in the anti-narcotic agency custody for prosecution in the country.

