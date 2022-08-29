Just in: Court turns down Kyari extradition request

A Federal High Court in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has thrown out a suit brought before it by the Federal Government to extradite the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to the United States of America, for prosecution.

The court ruled that the application brought before it by the Federal Government to request for Kyari’s extradition was incompetent and cannot be approved.

Justice Inyang Ekwo struck out the application filed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the ground that the application is incompetent.

More details soon

