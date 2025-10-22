JUST IN: Court turns down Kaduna train attack negotiator’s bail request

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected a fresh bail application filed by the Kaduna train victims’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, after his arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly aiding the terrorists in their attacks.

Meanwhile, the court ruled that the DSS should take Mamu, the publisher of the Kaduna-based Desert Herald Newspaper, to an appropriate health facility where he would get adequate care.

The denial was the third request presented before the court by the defendant, who was arraigned on March 21, 2023, by the Federal Government on a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism financing, among others.

In the ruling delivered on Wednesday, Justice Mohammed Umar, who noted the health complaint raised before the court by the defendant, declared that Mamu should be held in a facility that guarantees better facilities.

Umar noted that, by the history of the case so far, the prosecutor has exhibited diligence in handling the case and prosecuting the case before the court.

The judge said one of the reasons for granting bail is where the prosecution is not diligent, noting that since the prosecution in this case is diligent, the bail application cannot be granted.

He subsequently ordered that the defence lawyer should choose the health facility comfortable for the defendant, to which he should be promptly taken.

The judge added that the law enforcement agency should allow the defendant to have access to family members.

It would be recalled that Mamu was arrested on September 7, 2022, by Egyptian security officials at the Cairo International Airport, on reasonable suspicion of financing Boko Haram terrorism activities.

He was alleged to have convinced the terrorists to discuss ransom payments with individual families of the hostages of the train attack instead of the Chief of Defense Staff Committee set up by the Federal Government for his personal financial gain.

He was said to have been nominated by the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna-bound train in March 2022, which took scores of persons hostage.

Mamu was alleged to have collected ransoms on behalf of the Boko Haram terrorists from families of hostages, confirmed the amount, and facilitated the delivery of the same to the terrorists.