JUST IN: Court throws out Yoruba Nation agitators suit against Ekiti guber poll, others

Efforts by the apex group agitating for a Yoruba Nation, Ilana Omo Oodua, to stop Saturday, June 18th governorship election in Ekiti and other subsequent ones across South West states have suffered a major setback after a Federal High Court Sitting in Ado-Ekiti struck out the suit brought before it by the group.

The court ruled that the suit brought before it by Ilana Omo Oodua challenging the making and validity of 1999 Constitution which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rely on to organize election lack Jurisdiction and locus standing.

MORE DETAILS SOON

