JUST IN: Court throws out former IGP’s case against Muhammad Shehu

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has discharged and acquitted Kaduna-based activist and political commentator, Mahdi Shehu, and his company, Dialogue Global Links Limited, of all six charges filed against them by former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu (rtd.), on behalf of the Katsina State Government.

The charges, which included cybercrime, defamation, peddling fake documents, and spreading false information, had dragged on for nearly four years, passing through four different justices and arraignments.

During the trial on Monday, the court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove the allegations, marking a major victory for Shehu and his company.

The prosecution had called six witnesses from the office of the Inspector-General of Police and the Katsina State Government, but the court ruled that it failed to establish a prima facie case against the defendants.

In a marathon judgment, the presiding judge discharged Shehu and his company from all six counts maliciously brought by the government and the former IGP.

