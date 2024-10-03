JUST IN: Court summons Kogi former gov over N110.4bn fraud link

A Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has summoned Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, to appear in court regarding a new 16-count charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

To allow the former governor to appear before the court, it has scheduled Bello’s arraignment for October 24, where he will be joined by two other defendants listed by the anti-graft agency.

The public summons against the former governor was issued on Thursday by Justice Maryanne Anenih following a request from EFCC.