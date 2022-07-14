JUST IN: Court strikes out Aregbesola’s anointed candidate suit ahead Osun gubernatorial poll

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit brought before it by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola’s anointed aspirant for Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary, Moshood Adeoti, against the party’s candidate and governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, ahead of July 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

The court ruled that the plaintiff, Adeoti, in his suit brought before it, could not support his claims with relevant laws, and as such indicated that there was no cause of action in the suit against Oyetola.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in the ruling delivered on Thursday, added that the inability to provide suitable evidence and legal implications, the suit was a gross abuse of court process.

According to him, the suit instituted falls outside the scope of section 87(9) of the Electoral Act and Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Adeoti, a chieftain of the APC, was one of the aspirants in the February 19 APC governorship primary for the state but he lost the ticket to the incumbent governor, Oyetola.

Aggrieved with outcome of the exercise, he then filed the case seeking the governor’s disqualification through his legal team led by a Chiesonu Okpoko.

In the originating summons, he prayed the court to nullify Oyetola’s candidacy on the grounds that the governor contested in the poll as a member of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

