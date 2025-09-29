JUST IN: Court stops PENGASSAN from cutting supplies to Dangote refinery

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) from continuing its industrial action embarked upon to express their displeasure over the sack of 800 members by the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

It ruled that the petroleum and gas workers must not interfere in the supply of crude and gas to Dangote Refinery and other facilities across the country.

In the ruling delivered by Justice Emmanuel Subilim on Monday, the industrial court ruled that stopping the supply of the products to Dangote Refinery and others would amount to an infringement of the rights of the business entities.

The judge delivered the ruling on an ex-parte application filed before the court by Dangote Refinery, seeking that PENGASSAN be specifically restrained from cutting crude and gas supply its facility in Lagos.

Besides PENGASSAN, other defendants in the suit include Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd, NNPCL, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, and the Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC.

MORE DETAILS SOON