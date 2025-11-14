26.2 C
Lagos
Friday, November 14, 2025
JUST IN: Court stops PDP convention over Lamido’s exclusion

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Ibadan, Oyo State, over the exclusion of former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido.

Lamido had filed a suit against the PDP after his attempt to purchase the nomination form for the position of National Chairman at the forthcoming convention was unsuccessful.

The former governor accused the party’s leadership of denying him access to the nomination form with the intention of preventing him from contesting.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Justice Peter Lifu held that Lamido was unjustly denied the chance to obtain a nomination form to contest for the party’s National Chairmanship.

The judge further ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to supervise, monitor, or recognise any convention conducted without the former governor’s participation as a candidate.

Justice Lifu stressed that political parties are obligated to give their members fair and genuine opportunities to serve, which includes creating conditions that allow aspirants to pursue their political ambitions.

Consequently, the court directed that the PDP convention be halted to enable Lamido to obtain the nomination form, mobilise supporters, and run his campaign.

