JUST IN: Court stops NUPENG from disrupting Dangote refinery operations

The National Industrial Court in Abuja has granted an interim injunction restraining the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association from initiating any industrial action or coercing other truck drivers to participate.

The court also barred NUPENG and its affiliates from obstructing public roads or disrupting the operations of Dangote Refinery, MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, and MRS Oil and Gas Company Limited.

The ruling was issued on Wednesday by Justice E.D. Subilim, following an ex parte motion filed by George Ibrahim, SAN, counsel to Dangote Refinery.

MORE DETAILS COMING.

