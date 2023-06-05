JUST IN: Court stops Labour unions’ strike against fuel subsidy removal

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) from embarking on its proposed industrial action against Federal Government decision to stop subsidizing fuel products used in the country completely.

It said that the strike remain illegal pending hearing and determination of the Motion brought before the court by the central government against the labour unions.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Olufunke Anuwe on Monday, the court held that should the strike be allowed to continue, it could jeopardize chances of students.

Anuwe ordered that the labour unions be immediately served with the processes in the suit, the Motion on Notice and the order of the court after adjourning the case brought by the government against the workers for hearing on 19th June 2023.

She made the order sequel to an ex-parte application filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The applicants- The Federal Government and the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice had submitted that the proposed strike action is capable of disrupting economic activities, the health sector and the educational sector; and may gravely affect the larger society and indeed the well-being of the nation at large.

Counsel to the FG, Maimuna Shiru, submitted that students of Secondary Schools nationwide, especially those writing WAEC exams will be affected; the Tertiary institutions who have only just resumed after a long ASUU strike will also be affected, not leaving the health sector, amongst other sectors; and above all, the economy of the nation.

