JUST IN: Court stops labour unions’ protest in Abuja

The National Industrial Court has issued an interim order restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) from embarking on a planned protest scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, in Abuja.

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress had earlier fixed February 3 for a solidarity rally alongside members of the TUC and JUAC at the secretariat of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NLC said the rally was intended to reaffirm the principle that “an injury to one is an injury to all,” stressing that the Nigerian labour movement would not abandon its members.

However, on Monday, Justice Emmanuel Sibilim restrained the unions from embarking on the protest while ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the FCT Administration (FCTA).

The court restrained the 1st to 5th respondents, including their agents and affiliates, from embarking on any strike action pending the hearing of a motion on notice.

Justice Sibilim also directed the 5th to 9th defendants, who are security agencies, to ensure that law and order are maintained and that there is no breakdown of peace in the nation’s capital.

In the ex parte motion filed by counsel to the applicants, James Onoja, SAN, it was submitted that the Chairman of the FCT Council had circulated a mobilisation message to union members and affiliated bodies, calling for a mass protest scheduled for February 3. Counsel argued that the planned protest was in violation of an earlier court order.

According to the applicants, following the court’s ruling on January 27, the order was served on the defendants the same day. However, despite being served, the NLC and TUC allegedly issued a joint statement to their affiliated unions, urging them to intensify and sustain the ongoing strike action.

The statement, jointly signed by the leadership of both unions, directed striking workers to continue the action, citing the decision of their counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, to file an appeal against the interlocutory ruling of the court.

Subsequently, the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) reportedly issued a circular directing all workers to remain on strike, a move the applicants argued was capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in Abuja.

The court adjourned the matter until February 10 for the hearing of the motion on notice.