The Federal High Court in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja has restricted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from ending voter registration across the country on 30 June 2022.

It granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion exparte brought before it by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the electoral umpire.

MORE DETAILS SOON

