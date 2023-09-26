JUST IN: Court stops Akeredolu, lawmakers from removing Ondo deputy governor

A Federal High Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory Abuja has restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct.

The court also restrained the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, from nominating a new deputy governor and forwarded the same to the lawmakers for approval pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Justice Emeka Nwite, after Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Kayode Adewusi, moved the ex-parte motion to the effect, stated that the interest of justice would be met by granting the application.

The judge, who gave the ruling after listening to Adewusi, said: “Therefore, the application of the applicant succeeds”.

The embattled deputy governor had, in a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1294/2023, sued the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Others are Gov. Akeredoku, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge of Ondo State and the House of Assembly as 1st to 6th respondents respectively.

In the application dated and filed by Mr Adelanke Akinrata on September 21, Aiyedatiwa sought four reliefs.

The judge further made an order of interim injunction restraining Akeredolu, his servants or privies from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing and preventing Aiyedatiwa from carrying out the functions of his office as deputy governor of Ondo State.

Justice Nwite, who granted all the reliefs adjourned the matter until Oct. 9 for hearing.

Aiyedatiwa had, also in another suit marked: AK/348/2023 prayed to the High Court in Akure to stop the state’s house of assembly from proceeding with the impeachment proceedings against him pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed in the court on Monday.

