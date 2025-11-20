JUST IN: Court sentences Nnamdi Kanu to life imprisonment

The long-running trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has finally come to an end, as Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced the 58-year-old to life imprisonment.

Kanu was sentenced after being found guilty of all seven-count charges levelled against him by the Federal government which borders on treasonable felony and terrorism charges.

The IPOB leader during the Thursday’s ruling delivered by Justice James Omotosho, was convicted on a three-count charge related to belonging to a proscribed organization, a two-count charge over threats enforcing an illegal sit-at-home order in the South-Eastern states, and a one-count charge for making threats that people would die.

In addition to his other charges, Kanu was also convicted on Count 4 and Count 5 for incitement and unlawful provocation, and a 6-count-charge for making terrorist threat beyond Nigeria border.

He was also convicted on Count 7 for the illegal importation and concealment of a radio transmitter in a container declared as “used household items,” in violation of Section 47 of the Customs and Excise Management Act.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Omotosho noted that the convict had not conducted himself properly throughout the proceedings and had caused unnecessary delays in the trial.

He further expressed that the court will not consider the contempt in court committed by the IPOB leader while delivering his verdict.

“The court is only being merciful to Kanu because we are joined by our lord Jesus Christ to be merciful. Kanu has not shown any remorse; he is arrogant, cocky and unruly. I will temper justice with mercy. Matthew Chapter 23 of the holy Bible in which it preaches mercy,” Omotosho said.

While pronouncing the verdict, the judge sentenced Kanu to 20 years’ imprisonment on Count 3, and to 5 years’ imprisonment on Count 7, with no option of fine for either sentence.

“The sentence shall run concurrently. He must be kept in a suitable facility as he has violent tendencies, which he also displayed in open court. The convict must not be allowed any digital devices. If he must it must be closed monitored by the NSA,” the judge ruled.