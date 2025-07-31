28.3 C
JUST IN: Court sentences Kwara cleric to death over female student’s murder

The High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has sentenced Abdulrahman Bello, the 29-year-old cleric, to death by hanging for killing a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Hafsoh Lawal.

Bello was sentenced by the court after all evidence discovered during investigation proved that the cleric killed Hafsoh, after the deceased student visited his apartment in the state.

Meanwhile, the second to fifth defendants arraigned alongside the cleric have been discharged and acquitted of the 5-count charge levelled against them.

They are 41-year-old Islamic scholar Ahmed Abulwasiu, 28-year-old Neo Life business person, Sulaiman Muhydeen, 29-year-old phone repairer, Jamiu Uthman, and 31-year-old farmer, AbdulRahman Jamiu.

MORE DETAILS COMING.

