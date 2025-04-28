JUST IN: Court sentences gospel artist’s husband to death

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has sentenced Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, to death by hanging.

Nwachukwu was convicted of culpable homicide, having been found guilty of causing the death of his wife, Osinachi, on April 8,2022.

The late gospel singer’s husband was sentenced three years after being arraigned by the the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF), on behalf of the Federal Government, on a 23-count charge.

During his trial, which was presided by justice Nwosu-Iheme in Abuja, the prosecution called 17 witnesses, including two children of the late Osinachi, who testified as fourth and fifth prosecution witnesses.

The prosecution also presented 25 documents as exhibits before the court, each of which was carefully reviewed and considered as part of the evidence in the case.

After hearing the charges against him, including criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, and spousal battery, Nwachukwu testified in his own defence, called four witnesses to support him, and submitted four pieces of evidence.

The defendant’s counsel, Reginald Nwali, had earlier pleaded with the court to exercise leniency in its judgment, appealing for a lighter sentence in consideration of his client’s circumstances.

However, the prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imala on Monday, urged the court to uphold the full weight of the law, emphasizing the need to ensure that justice is served in line with the provisions stipulated by the legal framework.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme subsequently sentenced Nwachukwu to death by hanging for Count 1.

In Addition to that, he was sentenced to two years imprisonment each for Counts 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 18.

For Count 10, he was sentenced to six months in prison, and for Count 11, he received a three-year sentence.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme also imposed fines of ₦500,000 and ₦200,000 for Counts 6 and 7, respectively.