JUST IN: Court sentences couple, brother, sister to death over lady’s murder

A Jigawa State High Court has sentenced a husband, wife, brother and sister to the wife to death by hanging for beating a 30-year-old Salamatu Musa, to death.

The four children convicts were Hassan Isah, (55yrs old), Adama Yahaya (42yrs old), Abdullahi Yahaya (35yrs old) and Maryam Yahaya (28yrs old).

They were convicted and sentenced to death five years after their arraignment for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide in Mallam-Madori local government area of the state.

Delivering judgement on the suit before the court on Wednesday, Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu stated that they conspired and beat the 30-year-old lady with stick, an action that which medical experts attributed to her death.

Birnin-kudu said that the court found them guilty for the offence committed with a full knowledge that the probable consequences is a death.

“Therefore, the court is here by convicted and sentences them to six years imprisonment each for the offence of criminal conspiracy and death by hanging for the offence of culpable homicide.”

According to the law, the convicts have 90 days right of appeal the judgement delivered against them.

Earlier in 2019, the convicts alleged that the deceased is a witchcraft in which as a result of her evil act, they have loss their son.

It was learnt that the brother and sister convicted were both living with the deceased at the same address of Kwan-Dole Village under Mallam-Madori local government area of Jigawa State when the incident occurred.

Upon prosecution, the court heard five witnesses and a medical report apart from confessional statement, thereby the court found them guilty for the offence of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable under Section 97 & Section 221(b) of the Penal Code Laws.